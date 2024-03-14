Allurion Technologies (ALUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allurion Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allurion Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.98% of Allurion Technologies worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allurion Technologies in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

