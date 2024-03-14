Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

AAU stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

