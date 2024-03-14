Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on March 15th

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1392 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QVAL opened at $43.17 on Thursday. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.97.

