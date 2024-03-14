AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the February 14th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AltEnergy Acquisition stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79.

Institutional Trading of AltEnergy Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 53,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 58.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

