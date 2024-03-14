Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$20.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$946.31 million, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.22. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$16.11 and a 1 year high of C$23.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.13.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

