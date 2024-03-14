Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 16,800.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ambow Education Trading Down 13.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMBO opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Ambow Education has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

About Ambow Education

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.