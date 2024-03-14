American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,927 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $123,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,632 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after acquiring an additional 749,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after acquiring an additional 683,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $95.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

