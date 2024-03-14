American Century Companies Inc. Has $138.06 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 647,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $138,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $300.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.65 and its 200-day moving average is $237.79. The stock has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $303.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

