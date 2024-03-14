American Century Companies Inc. Has $170.44 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28,913 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.00% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $170,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,080. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $215.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.66 and its 200-day moving average is $213.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

