American Century Companies Inc. Sells 128,036 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,679 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 128,036 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $167,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in American Express by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 299,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $44,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $222.90 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $224.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

