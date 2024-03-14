American Healthcare REIT (AHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHRGet Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AHR shares. Citigroup started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Healthcare REIT

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff purchased 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.