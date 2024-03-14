American Healthcare REIT (AHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AHR stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AHR shares. Citigroup started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff purchased 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

