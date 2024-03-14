Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $275.99 on Monday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $147.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

