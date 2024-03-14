Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,323 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.01% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after buying an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after buying an additional 1,394,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,712,000 after purchasing an additional 840,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,756,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 855,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLX opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.66. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMLX. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

