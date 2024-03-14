Analysts Offer Predictions for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

BLDP stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $834.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.67. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,218,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,362 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after purchasing an additional 162,845 shares during the period. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.