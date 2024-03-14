Analysts Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Target Price at $54.06

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after buying an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 725,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3,199.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after buying an additional 706,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

