Analysts Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target at $216.12

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNY stock opened at $148.42 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.76 and a 200 day moving average of $174.08.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

