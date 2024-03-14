Analysts Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Target Price at GBX 533

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 533 ($6.83).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASC. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.69) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 352.60 ($4.52) on Monday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 320.33 ($4.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 872 ($11.17). The stock has a market cap of £420.76 million, a P/E ratio of -169.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 374.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 388.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59.

In related news, insider William Barker purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £47,450 ($60,794.36). 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

