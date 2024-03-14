Analysts Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Price Target at $78.00

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

KMX stock opened at $83.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96. CarMax has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. CarMax’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

