Analysts Set Expectations for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,583.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,583.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 147,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

