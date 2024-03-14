Analysts Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Target Price at $20.40

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock valued at $750,071. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

