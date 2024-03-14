Analysts Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $39.10

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

KRC opened at $35.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $43.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,997,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,170,000 after buying an additional 91,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 915,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,675,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,582,000 after purchasing an additional 225,743 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $2,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

