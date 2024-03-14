Analysts Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target at $38.00

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,836.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NovoCure by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,808,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $14,543,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,661,000 after acquiring an additional 719,265 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 807.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 548,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,714,000 after buying an additional 487,255 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.41. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

