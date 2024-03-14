Analysts Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT at $420.40

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $423.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 7,972 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.15, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $45,343,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $433.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.31. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $295.80 and a 1 year high of $452.34.

Old Dominion Freight Line shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 16th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

