Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target at GBX 6,262.86

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,262.86 ($80.24).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,000 ($89.69) to GBX 7,040 ($90.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($78.16) to GBX 5,900 ($75.59) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($79.44) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,216 ($66.83), for a total value of £205,458.24 ($263,239.26). Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,904.50 ($62.84) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,910 ($75.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,317.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,305.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,005.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 203.77 ($2.61) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,987.70%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

