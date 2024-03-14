Analysts Set Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Price Target at $22.85

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $49,926.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,538 shares in the company, valued at $20,112,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 649,513 shares of company stock worth $11,405,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Toast by 105.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 353,903 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $2,040,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34,998 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Toast by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $25.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. Toast has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

