Analysts Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Target Price at $86.89

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Trex stock opened at $96.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $101.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.25.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,248,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,486,000 after acquiring an additional 96,324 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after acquiring an additional 776,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Trex by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,638,000 after acquiring an additional 660,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

