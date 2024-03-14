Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target at $137.84

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average is $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.