Analyzing Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridger Aerospace Group -94.73% N/A -22.74% Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12%

Risk and Volatility

Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

22.4% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Generation Hemp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridger Aerospace Group $46.39 million 4.82 -$42.12 million ($0.18) -27.72 Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A

Generation Hemp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bridger Aerospace Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bridger Aerospace Group and Generation Hemp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bridger Aerospace Group beats Generation Hemp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 21 planes. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

About Generation Hemp

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

