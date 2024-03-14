Analyzing MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) & Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MicroCloud Hologram and Kanzhun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A Kanzhun 0 1 7 0 2.88

Kanzhun has a consensus price target of $19.38, indicating a potential downside of 6.36%. Given Kanzhun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroCloud Hologram -44.45% -83.65% -60.88% Kanzhun 10.28% 4.50% 3.52%

Risk and Volatility

MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 5.17, indicating that its stock price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and Kanzhun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroCloud Hologram $72.51 million 0.47 -$20.32 million N/A N/A Kanzhun $654.04 million 11.87 $15.55 million $0.17 121.71

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than MicroCloud Hologram.

Summary

Kanzhun beats MicroCloud Hologram on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

