Analyzing Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) & CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mirvac Group and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirvac Group N/A N/A N/A CTO Realty Growth 5.07% 1.17% 0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mirvac Group and CTO Realty Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirvac Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 CTO Realty Growth 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

CTO Realty Growth has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.01%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Mirvac Group.

This table compares Mirvac Group and CTO Realty Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirvac Group N/A N/A N/A $0.12 11.87 CTO Realty Growth $109.12 million 3.48 $5.53 million $0.03 555.50

CTO Realty Growth has higher revenue and earnings than Mirvac Group. Mirvac Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTO Realty Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mirvac Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Mirvac Group pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CTO Realty Growth pays out 5,066.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Mirvac Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Mirvac Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirvac Group

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

