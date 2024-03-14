Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Andritz Stock Down 3.0 %

ADRZY opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Andritz has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $14.13.

Andritz Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This is a positive change from Andritz’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Andritz’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

