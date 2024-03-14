Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,493.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,493.33 ($31.95).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.03) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.70) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.25), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($544,512.22). In other news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.25), for a total transaction of £424,991.79 ($544,512.22). Also, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.57) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.20 ($12,801.02). 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 1,937 ($24.82) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,761.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,815.50 ($36.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,799.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,999.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42,222.22%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

