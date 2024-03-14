Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,493.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,493.33 ($31.95).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.03) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.70) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Anglo American

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.25), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($544,512.22). In other news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.25), for a total transaction of £424,991.79 ($544,512.22). Also, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.57) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.20 ($12,801.02). 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 1,937 ($24.82) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,761.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,815.50 ($36.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,799.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,999.89.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42,222.22%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

