Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the February 14th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antelope Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antelope Enterprise by 600.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 167,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Antelope Enterprise stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. Antelope Enterprise has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

