Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,432,000 after buying an additional 460,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,389,000 after purchasing an additional 193,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,534,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,745,000 after purchasing an additional 135,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,590,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,839,000 after acquiring an additional 77,160 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after acquiring an additional 123,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

