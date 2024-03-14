Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

NYSE AM opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

