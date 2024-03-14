APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Johnson Rice cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

APA Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,643,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,050,000 after purchasing an additional 924,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in APA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 86,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. APA has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

