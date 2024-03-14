Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives $47.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Appian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APPN

Appian Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.44. Appian has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Appian

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,137.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567,430 shares in the company, valued at $233,537,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 692,014 shares of company stock worth $22,824,338 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.