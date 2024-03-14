Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) vs. Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Financial Survey

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) and Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Applied UV and Breville Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied UV 0 0 0 0 N/A Breville Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied UV $20.14 million 0.05 -$16.58 million ($157.25) -0.01 Breville Group N/A N/A N/A C$0.37 45.49

This table compares Applied UV and Breville Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Breville Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied UV. Applied UV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Breville Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Breville Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Applied UV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied UV and Breville Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied UV -51.24% -67.11% -19.90% Breville Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Breville Group beats Applied UV on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings. It serves healthcare, commercial and public venue, hospitality, food preservation, cannabis, education, and winery markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008. Breville Group Limited was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

