Apyx Medical (APYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apyx Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ APYX opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 63.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

