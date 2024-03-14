Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives $66.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Arcellx Stock Up 3.2 %

ACLX stock opened at $70.55 on Monday. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 0.02.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 over the last ninety days. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,237,000 after buying an additional 578,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arcellx by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,260,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,941,000 after buying an additional 323,309 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arcellx by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 132,709 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcellx by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

