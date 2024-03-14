Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Up 60.0% in February

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

AMID opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $33.82.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Argent Mid Cap ETF’s payout ratio is -13.64%.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

