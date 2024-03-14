Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $118,776.32 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total value of $118,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $280.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.34. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

