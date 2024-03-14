Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $118,776.32 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total value of $118,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Arista Networks stock opened at $280.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.34. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
