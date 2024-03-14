Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807 in the last three months. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 235,135 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Asana by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Asana by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

