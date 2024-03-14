Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on STERIS’’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for STERIS’ in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$195.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.50 million.

Separately, Stifel Canada cut shares of STERIS’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

