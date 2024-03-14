ATB Capital Raises Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$17.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$10.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$7.36 and a 52 week high of C$10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.81. The company has a market cap of C$407.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.54). Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of C$213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post 1.5192926 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Insider Activity at Total Energy Services

In related news, Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen purchased 8,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,361.00. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.