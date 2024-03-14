ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 794,900 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the February 14th total of 438,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.0 days.

ATCO Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACLLF opened at $28.08 on Thursday. ATCO has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $33.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36.

ATCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3659 per share. This is an increase from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

