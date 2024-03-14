Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading Down 2.6% Following Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $208.05 and last traded at $211.79. Approximately 421,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,659,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.36.

Specifically, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,965,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,965,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,309 shares of company stock worth $64,682,071. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.99 and its 200 day moving average is $207.57.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,435,095,000 after purchasing an additional 326,673 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,555,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

