Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,998,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,816,318 shares.The stock last traded at $24.58 and had previously closed at $24.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATMU. Northland Securities began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,931,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 67,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,697,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.