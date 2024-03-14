Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.91). Approximately 462,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 210,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.10 ($0.92).

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £106.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,775.00 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.

Get Atrato Onsite Energy alerts:

Atrato Onsite Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Atrato Onsite Energy’s previous dividend of $1.26. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Atrato Onsite Energy

About Atrato Onsite Energy

In other Atrato Onsite Energy news, insider Juliet Davenport purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £12,410 ($15,900.06). Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.