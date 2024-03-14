Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) vs. Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Head to Head Survey

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) and Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and Alliance Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación N/A N/A N/A Alliance Entertainment -0.61% -8.38% -1.74%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alliance Entertainment $1.16 billion 0.06 -$35.40 million ($0.14) -10.50

This table compares Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and Alliance Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alliance Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and Alliance Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alliance Entertainment has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.16%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación.

Summary

Alliance Entertainment beats Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A., an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business. It is also operates Atresplayer, a video on demand platform; and Sociedad de Distribución Digital Sonora de Entretenimiento S.L., an audio on demand platform. The company operates under the Antena 3, La Sexta, Onda Cero, and Europa FM, as well as Mega and Atreseries, and Melodía FM brands. In addition, it is involved in the provision of IT; marketing; audiovisual product documentation management; radio broadcasting; and funeral services. The company was formerly known as Antena 3 de Televisión, S.A. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services. It distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

